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West Hartford
📅 Veterans Day wreath-laying and ceremony at West Hartford Town Hall
5 days ago
📅 Veterans Day ceremony and wreath-laying in West Hartford
West Hartford will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main Street. The community is invited and encouraged to attend.
A memorial wreath will be laid at the Veterans Memorial (North Main St. & Farmington Ave.) at 10:30 a.m., just before the ceremony.
Key details:
- Keynote speaker: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Patrick Nelligan, U.S. Army Reserve (Retired)
- Remarks by Mayor Shari Cantor and Senator Derek Slap
- Emcee: American Legion Post 96 Commander James Caley
- Invocation and benediction: Pastor Dana Hallenbeck
- National Anthem: Ellen Hill, Conard High School senior
- TAPS: Lucas French, Conard High School junior
- Color guards from American Legion Post 96 and West Hartford Police and Fire Departments
For more about American Legion Post 96, visit www.post96.org or call 860-233-9029.
More Info: West Hartford celebrates Veterans Day on Nov. 11 a...
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