📅 Veterans Day wreath-laying and ceremony at West Hartford Town Hall

📅 Veterans Day ceremony and wreath-laying in West Hartford

West Hartford will hold its Veterans Day Ceremony on Wednesday, November 11, at 11 a.m. in the Town Hall Auditorium, 50 South Main Street. The community is invited and encouraged to attend.

A memorial wreath will be laid at the Veterans Memorial (North Main St. & Farmington Ave.) at 10:30 a.m., just before the ceremony.

Key details:

Keynote speaker: Chief Warrant Officer 5 Patrick Nelligan , U.S. Army Reserve (Retired)

Chief Warrant Officer 5 , U.S. Army Reserve (Retired) Remarks by Mayor Shari Cantor and Senator Derek Slap

and Emcee: American Legion Post 96 Commander James Caley

Invocation and benediction: Pastor Dana Hallenbeck

National Anthem: Ellen Hill, Conard High School senior

Ellen Hill, Conard High School senior TAPS: Lucas French, Conard High School junior

Lucas French, Conard High School junior Color guards from American Legion Post 96 and West Hartford Police and Fire Departments

For more about American Legion Post 96, visit www.post96.org or call 860-233-9029.