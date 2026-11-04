🚧 West Hartford CT Construction Jobs – Multiple Skilled Trade Roles

West Hartford has some solid hands-on jobs open right now, especially if you like building, fixing, and working with tools. Here are a few good options to check out this week.

Employer: Blue Ridge Custom Carpentry

Blue Ridge Custom Carpentry Location: West Hartford, CT (Central Connecticut projects)

Type: Full-time (about 40 hours/week)

Pay: $20.00 – $35.00 per hour , based on experience

, based on experience Perks: Paid time off, tools provided

Work on home remodels and custom carpentry, from framing and trim to doors, windows, flooring, and tile. Great fit if you’re an experienced carpenter or a newer worker who’s serious about learning the trade and growing with a small company.

Employer: CBX Solutions / CBX Solutions, LLC

Location: West Hartford, CT

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Not listed Perks: Health, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, generous PTO, training via “CBX University”

Full-time MIG welding role working on hollow metal frames and commercial hardware, plus cutting, grinding, and assembly. Good for welders who like detailed fabrication work, can lift 25–50 lbs often, and want strong benefits and training in a larger company.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—sometimes the details open up more options than you’d expect.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.