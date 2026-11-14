🏭 West Greenwich RI Manufacturing: Multiple Quality & Tech Roles

West Greenwich’s biotech and pharma plants are busy right now, with several hands-on roles in manufacturing and quality. Good options here if you like lab work, GMP environments, and steady schedules.

Employer: Aditi Consulting (pharma client)

Aditi Consulting (pharma client) Location: West Greenwich, RI

Type: Contract

Pay: $26.00 – $29.00/hr, overtime eligible

Lab-based QC role doing microbiology and analytical testing, sample handling, and equipment operation in a GMP setting. Great fit if you have a science background and prior QC lab experience and want solid hourly pay plus access to full-time style benefits through the agency.

Employer: Amgen

Location: West Greenwich, RI

Type: Full-time

Pay: Competitive annual salary (range posted by Amgen; varies by experience)

Day-shift, 12-hour rotating schedule in bulk drug substance manufacturing (7am–7pm, about 14 days/month). You’ll clean and prep equipment, run Delta-V recipes, handle materials, and follow cGMPs—good for folks with HS diploma/Associate’s and at least 1 year of manufacturing, operations, or military experience.

Employer: Collabera (supporting a pharma/biotech client)

(supporting a pharma/biotech client) Location: West Greenwich, RI 02817 – 100% on-site

Type: 12+ month contract (possible extension)

(possible extension) Pay: $22.00 – $28.00/hr

Shift: Monday–Friday, 8:30am–5:00pm or 6:30am–3:00pm

On-the-floor plant QA role supporting facilities, engineering, warehouse, and process development in a cGMP environment. Good match if you have life sciences/GMP experience, strong communication skills, and want steady weekday hours with benefits through the staffing firm.

If one of these looks close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the company has similar openings listed nearby.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.