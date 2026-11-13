📅 Blood Drive at the Library – Nov 30

Wrap up Thanksgiving by helping save lives at a local blood drive.

The drive will be held on Monday, November 30, from 2:00–7:00 PM in the library community room in West Greenwich.

Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register online using the DONATE BLOOD link provided by the town.

If you’re able to donate, consider stopping by anytime during the 5-hour window to give blood and support patients in need.