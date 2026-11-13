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West Greenwich
📅 Nov 30 blood drive at West Greenwich library
11 days ago
📅 Blood Drive at the Library – Nov 30
Wrap up Thanksgiving by helping save lives at a local blood drive.
The drive will be held on Monday, November 30, from 2:00–7:00 PM in the library community room in West Greenwich.
Walk-ins are welcome, or you can pre-register online using the DONATE BLOOD link provided by the town.
If you’re able to donate, consider stopping by anytime during the 5-hour window to give blood and support patients in need.
More Info: Blood Drive • West Greenwich, RI
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