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West Greenwich
📢 Thanksgiving help and donation options in West Greenwich
11 days ago
💰 Thanksgiving help and ways to give in West Greenwich
If you live in West Greenwich and need a little extra help for Thanksgiving, support is available.
You can also help neighbors by donating food or gift cards that will be shared with West Greenwich residents in need.
To request assistance or to donate, contact Human Service Director Marge Gartelman at 401-397-4234.
More Info: Thanksgiving • West Greenwich, RI
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