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🔬 West Greenwich RI Science Jobs – Multiple QC & Lab Roles
West Greenwich has a nice little cluster of lab and QC roles right now, especially for folks with some hands-on science experience.
Associate Quality Control #26-28882
- Employer: US Tech Solutions
- Location: West Greenwich, RI (onsite)
- Type: Contract – 6 months
- Shift: Tuesday–Friday, 6:45 AM–5:15 PM (4×10s)
- Category: Quality Control / Microbiology & Analytical Testing
You’ll handle microbiology and analytical testing, environmental and water monitoring, and lab documentation in a GMP setting. Good fit if you have prior QC lab experience, like working in teams, and are comfortable with detailed documentation and following strict safety and cGMP rules.
Associate Quality Control
- Employer: Planet Pharma
- Location: West Greenwich, RI (onsite)
- Type: Contract
- Pay: $19–$29/hour DOE
- Shift: Tuesday–Friday, 10-hour shift
- Category: Quality Control / Microbiology & Analytical Testing
Similar QC work with sample collection, environmental/water monitoring, and data review using site SOPs and electronic lab systems. They list clear education paths (from HS diploma with 6 yrs experience up to Bachelor’s in a science field) and prefer candidates with previous lab experience.
Associate Scientist (Entry Level) – Associate Quality Control
- Employer: Aequor
- Location: West Greenwich, RI (100% onsite)
- Type: Contract – 12 months, possible extension
- Shift: Choose 7:00 AM–3:30 PM or 8:00 AM–4:30 PM
- Category: Entry-Level QC / Lab Operations
Great for newer scientists: you’ll do routine QC testing, sample handling, and equipment support, plus data entry into computerized systems. They want a Bachelor’s degree with some lab experience (internships or academic work are okay), and experience with instruments like GCMS or HPLC is a bonus.
If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick tailored resume while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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