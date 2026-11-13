West Greenwich has a nice little cluster of lab and QC roles right now, especially for folks with some hands-on science experience.

Employer: US Tech Solutions

US Tech Solutions Location: West Greenwich, RI (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Contract – 6 months

Shift: Tuesday–Friday, 6:45 AM–5:15 PM (4×10s)

Category: Quality Control / Microbiology & Analytical Testing

You’ll handle microbiology and analytical testing, environmental and water monitoring, and lab documentation in a GMP setting. Good fit if you have prior QC lab experience, like working in teams, and are comfortable with detailed documentation and following strict safety and cGMP rules.

Employer: Planet Pharma

Planet Pharma Location: West Greenwich, RI (onsite)

(onsite) Type: Contract

Pay: $19–$29/hour DOE

Shift: Tuesday–Friday, 10-hour shift

Category: Quality Control / Microbiology & Analytical Testing

Similar QC work with sample collection, environmental/water monitoring, and data review using site SOPs and electronic lab systems. They list clear education paths (from HS diploma with 6 yrs experience up to Bachelor’s in a science field) and prefer candidates with previous lab experience.

Employer: Aequor

Aequor Location: West Greenwich, RI (100% onsite)

(100% onsite) Type: Contract – 12 months, possible extension

Shift: Choose 7:00 AM–3:30 PM or 8:00 AM–4:30 PM

Category: Entry-Level QC / Lab Operations

Great for newer scientists: you’ll do routine QC testing, sample handling, and equipment support, plus data entry into computerized systems. They want a Bachelor’s degree with some lab experience (internships or academic work are okay), and experience with instruments like GCMS or HPLC is a bonus.

If any of these sound close, click through, skim the full posting, and send a quick tailored resume while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.