🔬 West Greenwich RI Science Jobs – Multiple QC Lab Roles

Biotech hiring in West Greenwich is busy right now, especially for night-shift lab work. If you have GMP lab skills and like hands-on testing, these are worth a look.

Employer: Infotree Global Solutions

Infotree Global Solutions Location: West Greenwich, RI (On-site)

Type: Contract, Night Shift (Tue–Fri, 10 PM–8 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Work in a GMP HPLC/CE quality lab running routine analytical tests (wet chemistry, HPLC, microbiology, USP/EP). Great fit if you know GMP/GDP and want steady 4x10 night shifts supporting biopharma manufacturing.

Employer: US Tech Solutions

US Tech Solutions Location: West Greenwich, RI (On-site)

Type: 12-month Contract, Night Shift (Tue–Fri, 10 PM–8 AM)

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Similar QC analyst role supporting HPLC and CE testing with routine lab procedures, data entry, and equipment operation in a fast-paced GMP lab. Good option if you have 1–3 years GMP lab experience and want a defined 12‑month contract.

Employer: Aditi Consulting

Aditi Consulting Location: West Greenwich, RI (On-site)

Type: Contract

Salary: $32.00–$35.00/hr, OT eligible

Hands-on QC lab role doing time-sensitive testing (titer, mycoplasma, endotoxin, bioburden, TOC, conductivity), raw material testing, UV/VIS, HPLC, and environmental monitoring. Clear pay range plus a detailed benefits package if you want solid hourly pay and classic GMP QC experience.

Employer: SSi People

SSi People Location: West Greenwich, RI (On-site)

Type: Contract, likely night shift

Salary: Not listed

Not listed Focus on routine QC testing, documentation, and environmental monitoring in a fast-paced GMP setting. Good match if you’re detail‑oriented, comfortable with wet chemistry, HPLC, microbiology, and want to build experience in regulated labs.

If one of these looks close, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh—QC lab roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.