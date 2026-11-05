🏭 West Greenwich Manufacturing: Multiple Biotech & QC Roles

Biotech manufacturing is busy in West Greenwich, RI right now, especially around quality and lab work. If you’ve got GMP or lab skills, there are several solid options to check out.

Employer: Amgen

Amgen Location: West Greenwich, RI

Type: Full-time (day shift with some off-shift/weekend coverage)

(day shift with some off-shift/weekend coverage) Salary: U.S. annual range posted by employer (varies by skills/experience)

This role supports 500L cell culture and purification studies using single-use bioreactors, chromatography, and filtration systems. Great fit if you have biotech or lab experience and want hands-on work in a pilot plant that feeds into process development and tech transfer.

Employer: Aditi Consulting (onsite at client facility)

(onsite at client facility) Location: West Greenwich, RI

Type: Contract

Pay: $24.00 – $25.50/hr (OT eligible)

You’ll be on the manufacturing floor providing real-time QA support, reviewing batch records and logbooks, and making decisions on deviations in a cGMP setting. Good match if you have a science degree, GMP experience, and strong documentation skills.

Employer: Aditi Consulting (onsite at client facility)

(onsite at client facility) Location: West Greenwich, RI

Type: Contract

Pay: $30.00 – $33.00/hr (OT eligible)

Lab-focused role doing analytical testing (Titer, Mycoplasma, Endotoxin, Bioburden, TOC, Conductivity, raw materials, environmental monitoring). Ideal if you have GMP QC lab experience, are detail-oriented, and like working with electronic lab systems.

Employer: SSi People (onsite at client facility)

(onsite at client facility) Location: West Greenwich, RI

Type: Contract

Schedule: Sat–Tue, 9:45 pm – 8:15 am

Night-shift QC role doing time-sensitive analytical testing (Titer, MMV, Mycoplasma, Endotoxin, Bioburden, TOC, Conductivity, raw materials, EM, utilities) and documentation. Good if you’re comfortable overnights, want lab experience, and can work independently with a strong focus on data integrity.

If any of these sound close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.