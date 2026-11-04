📋 West Greenwich RI Admin Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Greenwich has a few solid admin roles right now, especially if you’re organized and don’t mind working with lots of documents. Good options here for contract work and a seasonal front-desk job.

Employer: Aston Carter

Aston Carter Location: West Greenwich, RI (Hybrid)

Type: Contract

Pay: $25.00 – $30.00/hour

Application deadline: Nov 10, 2026

This role supports a Next Gen project by organizing, boxing, and tracking records, and moving documents between on-site vaults and off-site storage. Great fit if you love detailed work, want steady contract hours, and are comfortable following clear procedures.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: West Greenwich, RI (Onsite)

Type: Contract

Pay: $20.00 – $25.00/hour

Application deadline: Nov 10, 2026

Hands-on records and document control role in a structured, procedure-driven setting. You’ll work standard daytime shifts, handling filing, labeling, archiving, and moving records to off-site storage—ideal if you like physical organizing and clear, step-by-step work.

Employer: H&R Block

Location: West Greenwich, RI (In-person)

Type: Seasonal, Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Front-desk reception and client support during tax season—greeting clients, answering phones, scheduling, and keeping the office running smoothly. Good for people who enjoy talking with customers and want a seasonal role that can lead to more work in tax or office leadership.

If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the full posting, and get your application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.