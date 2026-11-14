📣 West Fargo sales & marketing jobs with multiple openings

West Fargo has some strong options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are a few solid sales roles with real growth potential.

Employer: Robertson Heating Supply (Auer Steel & Heating Supply Co.)

Robertson Heating Supply (Auer Steel & Heating Supply Co.) Location: West Fargo, ND (Fargo-area branch)

(Fargo-area branch) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (no exact range listed)

Competitive pay based on experience (no exact range listed) Why it’s worth a look: Inside role with no weekends, first-shift hours, and a chance to grow in the HVAC industry. Offers a comprehensive benefits package, PTO, retirement plan with company match, and flexible summer hours.

Employer: Doherty Staffing Solutions (for a manufacturing/construction & distribution company)

(for a manufacturing/construction & distribution company) Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, direct hire

Salary: $95,000–$130,000 annually + commission

Schedule: Day shift, Monday–Friday

Day shift, Why it’s worth a look: Lead a sales team, drive strategy, and manage key accounts in the construction space. Strong benefits package (medical, dental, 401(k) match, paid leave) and room to make a big impact on revenue.

Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)

(Verizon retailer) Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Base $36,500/year with $55,000–$100,000+ total earning potential (base + uncapped commission)

with (base + uncapped commission) Why it’s worth a look: Tech-focused sales with uncapped commissions and a $1,000/month commission guarantee for your first 3 full months. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, phone plan discounts, and clear paths to advance.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles. Don’t wait too long; good sales jobs in West Fargo tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.