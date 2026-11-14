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West Fargo
📣 West Fargo sales & marketing jobs with multiple openings
2 days ago
West Fargo has some strong options right now if you’re good with people and like closing deals. Here are a few solid sales roles with real growth potential.
Inside Sales Representative
- Employer: Robertson Heating Supply (Auer Steel & Heating Supply Co.)
- Location: West Fargo, ND (Fargo-area branch)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Competitive pay based on experience (no exact range listed)
- Why it’s worth a look: Inside role with no weekends, first-shift hours, and a chance to grow in the HVAC industry. Offers a comprehensive benefits package, PTO, retirement plan with company match, and flexible summer hours.
Sales Manager
- Employer: Doherty Staffing Solutions (for a manufacturing/construction & distribution company)
- Location: West Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time, direct hire
- Salary: $95,000–$130,000 annually + commission
- Schedule: Day shift, Monday–Friday
- Why it’s worth a look: Lead a sales team, drive strategy, and manage key accounts in the construction space. Strong benefits package (medical, dental, 401(k) match, paid leave) and room to make a big impact on revenue.
Retail Sales Associates
- Employer: BeMobile, Inc (Verizon retailer)
- Location: West Fargo, ND
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Base $36,500/year with $55,000–$100,000+ total earning potential (base + uncapped commission)
- Why it’s worth a look: Tech-focused sales with uncapped commissions and a $1,000/month commission guarantee for your first 3 full months. Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, phone plan discounts, and clear paths to advance.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more details and similar roles. Don’t wait too long; good sales jobs in West Fargo tend to move fast.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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