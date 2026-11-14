🛒 West Fargo Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Fargo has a steady flow of customer-facing jobs right now, from gas stations to RV service. If you like talking with people and staying busy on your feet, these are worth a look.

Employer: Circle K

Circle K Location: 1210 13th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND 58078

Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(evenings, weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Fast-paced c-store role where you run the register, help with food, keep the store looking sharp, and chat with lots of customers. Comes with medical, dental, vision, weekly pay, bonus potential, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and paid training.

Employer: Holiday Stationstores (Circle K brand)

Holiday Stationstores (Circle K brand) Location: 1210 13th Avenue East, West Fargo, ND 58078

Type: Part-time (evenings, weekdays + weekends)

(evenings, weekdays + weekends) Salary: Not listed

Very similar customer service role at the same address: greet guests, cashier, suggest add-ons, and help with store and food tasks. Offers flexible schedules, weekly pay, bonus potential, benefits, 401(k) match, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Camping World

Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated total compensation $50,000–$75,000+ (base + uncapped commission)

Front-line role helping RV customers with repair and service needs, giving price estimates, suggesting add-ons, and keeping people updated on progress. Good fit if you have service or auto/RV experience, are comfortable with computers, and want commission pay, benefits, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and training.

If something here looks close but not perfect, still click through—often there are similar roles at the same employer. Good luck, and don’t wait too long to apply.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.