West Fargo’s trades scene is busy right now, with steady work and good pay for people who like hands-on jobs. Here are several solid openings you can scan and apply to fast.

Employer: Minnkota Windows

Minnkota Windows Location: West Fargo, ND

West Fargo, ND Pay: $24–$28+ per hour DOE + $2/hr 2nd shift differential

Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu, 6:00 am–4:30 pm or 4:00 pm–2:30 am (OT as needed)

Apply high-quality coatings to vinyl window frames using spray equipment, with clear paths from Painter 1 to 3 as your skills grow. Great fit if you like detailed work, want steady four-day workweeks, and value a full benefit package.

Employer: Glenn's Body Repair

Location: West Fargo, ND

West Fargo, ND Pay: $27–$40 per hour (experience-based)

(experience-based) Type: Full-time, Mon–Thu 8–5, Fri 8–3

Work on heavy trucks, semis, RVs, and boats doing body, frame, and some welding work. Strong pay, health, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k) with match, and on-the-job mentoring if you bring solid collision or welding skills and a good attitude.

Employer: Northwest Tire

Location: West Fargo, ND

West Fargo, ND Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30 am–5:30 pm, rotating Saturdays, no Sundays

Handle roadside and on-site tire service for commercial, ag, industrial, and passenger vehicles from a service truck (no CDL needed). Comes with health, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, paid holidays, tool bonus, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Northwest Tire

Location: West Fargo, ND

West Fargo, ND Pay: Not listed

Not listed Type: Full-time, Mon–Fri 7:30 am–5:30 pm, rotating Saturdays, no Sundays

Do oil changes, basic maintenance, and tire work for passenger vehicles and light trucks. Good entry point if you like cars and want a long-term path, with benefits, 401(k) match, tool bonus, and room to move up.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still consider applying—many shops here are willing to train the right person with a strong work ethic.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.