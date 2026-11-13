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Horace
Miles of Strength fundraiser for Detective Orth
7 days ago
The Miles of Strength Fundraiser to support Detective Orth is happening November 13, 2026 at the Horace Senior Center, 220 Thue Ct., Horace. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event continues from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information: https://t.co/AgcKUeLdqO
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Fargo
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