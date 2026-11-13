The Miles of Strength Fundraiser to support Detective Orth is happening November 13, 2026 at the Horace Senior Center, 220 Thue Ct., Horace. Lunch is served from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m., and the event continues from 4 p.m. to 9 p.m. More information: https://t.co/AgcKUeLdqO

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Fargo