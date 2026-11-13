West Fargo is a solid spot right now if you like sales and commission checks. Camping World has a couple of roles open where your hustle can really boost your income.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Estimated total pay: $50,000–$150,000+/year (base hourly + commission, with option to move to 100% commission after 30 days)

You’ll be the main contact helping customers pick out RVs, doing walk-throughs, and closing deals. Great fit if you’ve done sales (auto, furniture, real estate, etc.), like talking to people, and don’t mind weekends and busy seasons. Full-time comes with medical, dental, vision, PTO, 401(k), discounts, and more.

Also listed here: RV Sales Associate (Indeed posting) — same role, different site.

Employer: Camping World

Camping World Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Estimated total pay: $100,000–$160,000+/year (base + variable compensation)

Lead the sales team for new and used RVs, coach reps, manage inventory and budgets, and drive local marketing and events. Good match if you’ve managed a dealership or revenue-generating team before and want a high-impact role with strong earning potential and full benefits.

If one of these feels close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and apply while they’re still fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.