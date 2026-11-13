📅 Learn Your Smartphone Basics with AARP

Want to feel more confident using your phone? Join AARP at the West Fargo Public Library, 215 Third St E, West Fargo, ND 58078 on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. for a free, hands-on workshop.

You’ll learn:

Basic features for iPhones and Androids

How to use the touchscreen and access controls

and access Ways to secure your phone

How to use voice assistants and accessibility tools

The session is free, and you’ll get a step-by-step handout to take home. Registration is appreciated but not required, so you can just show up if that’s easier.