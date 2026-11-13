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West Fargo
📅 Free AARP smartphone basics workshop at library Nov. 17
7 days ago
📅 Learn Your Smartphone Basics with AARP
Want to feel more confident using your phone? Join AARP at the West Fargo Public Library, 215 Third St E, West Fargo, ND 58078 on Tuesday, November 17, 2026 at 10:30 a.m. for a free, hands-on workshop.
You’ll learn:
- Basic features for iPhones and Androids
- How to use the touchscreen and access controls
- Ways to secure your phone
- How to use voice assistants and accessibility tools
The session is free, and you’ll get a step-by-step handout to take home. Registration is appreciated but not required, so you can just show up if that’s easier.
More Info: Calendar • 10:30 a.m. Getting to Know Your Smartph...
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