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West Fargo
📅 Free community chat on senior services – Nov. 19 in West Fargo
4 days ago
📅 Seniors Speak Up: Community Chat at West Fargo Fire Hall
Join neighbors on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. for “Fire Hall Chats – West Fargo Seniors Speak Up!” at the West Fargo Fire Department, 1201 10th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078.
You’ll hear the results from a recent senior survey and can share your own ideas about:
- A possible senior center
- Housing options
- Transportation needs
- Community meals and other services
This conversation is for all ages, not just seniors.
The event is free and open to the public.
For more information, contact civicwestwf@gmail.com or call 701-941-8114.
More Info: Calendar • Fire Hall Chats - West Fargo Seniors Sp...
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