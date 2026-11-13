📅 Seniors Speak Up: Community Chat at West Fargo Fire Hall

Join neighbors on Thursday, November 19, 2026 at 7:00 p.m. for “Fire Hall Chats – West Fargo Seniors Speak Up!” at the West Fargo Fire Department, 1201 10th Ave E, West Fargo, ND 58078.

You’ll hear the results from a recent senior survey and can share your own ideas about:

A possible senior center

Housing options

options Transportation needs

needs Community meals and other services

This conversation is for all ages, not just seniors.

The event is free and open to the public.

For more information, contact civicwestwf@gmail.com or call 701-941-8114.