💰 Several Accounting & Finance Roles Hiring Now in West Fargo

West Fargo’s finance scene is busy right now, especially with local real estate and equipment companies growing fast. If you’ve got accounting or finance skills, there are some solid full-time office roles open.

Employer: Enclave

Enclave Location: Fargo/West Fargo, ND (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time, Exempt

Salary: Not listed

Help lead budgeting, forecasting, and financial modeling for a fast-growing real estate investment and development firm. This role partners closely with business leaders, builds models, tracks performance, and supports big-picture decisions, with strong benefits, bonus potential, and 401(k) match.

Employer: Enclave

Enclave Location: West Fargo, ND – Corporate Office (on-site)

(on-site) Type: Full-time (Mon–Fri, standard hours)

Salary: Not listed

Hands-on role managing project costs, billing, reconciliations, and month-end work for construction and real estate projects. Good fit if you have at least 2 years of accounting experience and like detailed work, steady hours, and a full benefits package with PTO and 401(k) match.

Employer: Titan Machinery

Titan Machinery Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Data-heavy role where you’ll build models, support budgeting and forecasting, and work on treasury and corporate finance projects for a large equipment dealer. Comes with strong benefits (health, dental, HSA, 401(k) match from day one, paid parental leave) and exposure to senior leadership.

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company lists more details and sometimes related openings. Don’t wait too long; good finance roles tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.