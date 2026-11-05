🏭 West Fargo Manufacturing: Multiple Night Shift Openings

West Fargo’s manufacturing scene is busy, and night shifts are where a lot of the action (and extra pay) is right now. If you like hands-on work and steady hours, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: TrueNorth Steel

TrueNorth Steel Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, night shift (Mon–Thu 4:00 pm–4:30 am , Fri OT as needed)

(Mon–Thu , Fri OT as needed) Pay: $23.46–$25.00+ per hour (DOE) + full benefits

Handle and move steel using overhead cranes, forklifts, and similar equipment in the coating department. Good fit if you like physical work, can handle outdoor conditions, and want a solid wage with benefits at a long-standing steel company.

Employer: Weisgram Metal Fab, Inc. (WMF)

Weisgram Metal Fab, Inc. (WMF) Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, night shift (Mon–Thu 5:30 pm–6:00 am , Fri OT as needed)

(Mon–Thu , Fri OT as needed) Pay: Includes $3.50/hour night shift differential (base pay not listed)

Move and organize parts in the paint department, loading/unloading pallets, racks, and shelves. Great if you have or want forklift/production experience and like working independently with steady overtime and benefits (medical, PTO, 401k match).

Employer: Weisgram Metal Fab, Inc. (WMF)

Weisgram Metal Fab, Inc. (WMF) Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time, night shift (Mon–Thu 5:30 pm–6:00 am , Fri hours vary)

(Mon–Thu , Fri hours vary) Pay: Includes $3.50/hour night shift differential (base pay not listed)

Use powder coating equipment to paint metal parts, adjust machines, and watch quality closely. A good match if you like detailed, hands-on work and want to grow skills in a modern metal fab shop with full benefits.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—employers often have similar roles open, and it’s a great way to get your foot in the door.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.