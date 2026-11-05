🛒 West Fargo Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Fargo has a nice mix of retail and office roles right now, from grocery shifts to higher-paying office customer support. Here are several solid options if you like helping people and keeping things running smoothly.

Employer: Midland Garage Door

Location: West Fargo, ND (in-office)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $26–$30/hour DOE

Weekday hours (Monday–Friday, 8am–5pm) in a stable office role helping customers with quotes, orders, deliveries, and troubleshooting. Great fit if you’ve done customer service or sales (especially in building supplies or construction) and want strong benefits like medical, dental, 401(k) match, HSA contributions, paid leave, and more.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.50–$20.00/hour

Hands-on role in the meat department stocking, building displays, and helping customers at the counter. Comes with a 10% grocery discount, DailyPay option, PTO, Sunday premium pay, employee stock ownership (ESOP), and access to health and wellness programs.

Employer: Coborn's, Inc.

Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Part-time

Pay: $13.50–$19.00/hour

Keep the produce department looking fresh by stocking, rotating product, and setting up displays while chatting with guests and offering samples. Includes employee discount, DailyPay, PTO, Sunday premium pay, ESOP, and lots of room to grow in a big, employee-owned grocery company.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; details are the same, so this is the one to click.)

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time

Fashion-focused sales role where you help customers style outfits, build relationships, and keep the store looking sharp. Offers competitive wages, a strong merchandise discount, comprehensive benefits, 401(k), and a “promote from within” culture with no extended holiday hours.

Employer: Bobcat Company (Doosan Bobcat)

Location: West Fargo, ND (office-based, some travel)

Type: Full-time

Pay: $60,000–$82,500/year (plus potential annual bonus)

More advanced customer/dealer support role, helping Bobcat dealers with parts and service questions, performance, and issue resolution by phone and virtual meetings. Good for someone with 0–2 years in product or customer support who wants strong benefits, 401(k) match, tuition reimbursement, and a clear path to field or dealer-facing roles.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings and details that might fit what you need.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.