🏗️ West Fargo Engineering: Multiple Survey Roles Paying $40/hr+

West Fargo’s building boom is still going strong, and survey pros are in demand. If you like being out in the field and around big projects, these openings are worth a look.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: West Fargo, ND (onsite; projects in ND & TX)

(onsite; projects in ND & TX) Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Pay: $40.00/hr

Application deadline: Nov 18, 2026

Work on massive, high-profile hyperscale data center campuses, handling construction layout, utilities, and QA/QC. Great fit if you have 3+ years of construction surveying and want steady work on complex, cutting-edge infrastructure.

Employer: Actalent

Actalent Location: West Fargo, ND (onsite; travel expected)

(onsite; travel expected) Type: Contract-to-hire, full-time

Pay: $40.00/hr

Application deadline: Nov 17, 2026

Similar mission-critical data center work, but geared toward folks who like to travel for projects across North Dakota, Texas, and future U.S. sites. You’ll use modern survey tech while supporting large utility and electrical infrastructure builds.

Employer: Moore Engineering, Inc

Location: West Fargo, ND

Type: Full-time summer internship

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on field experience working with Survey Crew Chiefs on construction, topo, right-of-way, and control surveys. Ideal if you’re studying Civil Engineering or Land Surveying and want real-world skills with an employee-owned firm.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through and read the full posting—you might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.