The Village of West Dundee 2026 Fall Leaf Collection Program is now active, and residents should follow the posted schedule to know when crews will be in their neighborhoods. Rake leaves onto the pavement about one foot from the curb, keep piles free of twigs, branches, and other yard waste, and park in driveways instead of on the street on your scheduled collection days so crews can work. If you miss your collection day, wait until your next scheduled pickup before placing leaves back in the street; see the full schedule and neighborhood map here: https://wdundee.org/news_detail_T21_R71.php

This content is adapted from materials provided by Village of West Dundee