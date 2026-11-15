West Des Moines has some very special cats waiting for loving homes. All of these kitties are at Furry Friends Refuge and are looking for a safe, cozy place to call their own.

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Brown tabby

Brown tabby Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Furry Friends Refuge (West Des Moines, IA)

Willow is a young brown tabby baby who’s just starting life and needs a family to grow up with. Her adoption fee helps cover her care and vetting through Furry Friends Refuge.

👉 Meet Willow and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Male

Male Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Furry Friends Refuge (West Des Moines, IA)

Pocus is a sleek black baby boy who’s ready to leave the shelter life behind and settle into a forever home.

👉 Meet Pocus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Baby kitten

Baby kitten Gender: Female

Female Color: Black (all)

Black (all) Adoption fee: $100

Shelter: Furry Friends Refuge (West Des Moines, IA)

Hocus is a tiny black kitten who would love a safe home, soft bed, and a person to call her own.

👉 Meet Hocus and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Furry Friends Refuge (West Des Moines, IA)

Mojo is a handsome white adult cat who’s past the tiny kitten stage and ready to settle into a calm, loving home.

👉 Meet Mojo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

Breed: Domestic Shorthair

Domestic Shorthair Age: Adult

Adult Gender: Male

Male Color: White

White Adoption fee: $75

Shelter: Furry Friends Refuge (West Des Moines, IA)

Popo is another lovely white adult kitty hoping someone will choose him and give him a quiet, caring home.

👉 Meet Popo and apply to adopt on adoptapet

If you’re in or near West Des Moines, IA, please consider visiting Furry Friends Refuge or applying online to adopt. Sharing these cats with friends and family can also help them find homes faster.

Please note: Pet availability changes quickly. Some pets listed here may have already been adopted or reclaimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the shelter directly for the most up-to-date information.