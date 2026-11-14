🏛️ West Des Moines Nov. 16 Planning Subcommittee Meeting Overview

The City’s Development and Planning Council Subcommittee will meet in open session on Monday, November 16, 2026 at 7:30 a.m. in the Training Room at City Hall, 4200 Mills Civic Parkway.

You can attend in person or join by phone through Microsoft Teams by calling 515-207-8241 and entering Conference ID: 821 266 509#. For questions on any item, you can contact Development Services at 515-222-3620 or DevelopmentServices@wdm.iowa.gov.

Agenda topics include:

Discussion item: “ The Foundry ” (presentation by Linda).

“ ” (presentation by Linda). Upcoming projects: Collins Aerospace – establish a Planned Unit Development (PUD) Glen Oaks – PUD amendment Linnwill Place – right of way vacation and plat of survey Falcon Heights – plat of survey Microsoft DSM 19 – major modification Manchester Village Townhomes Plat 2 – final plat Walmart – sign variance (Board of Adjustment approval)

Minor modification: Jordan Point Townhomes – request to build a 6-foot rear fence .

– request to build a . Other development-related matters may also be discussed.

The agenda explains that this Subcommittee does not make final decisions for the City Council. Any recommendations are based only on the information they have at that time.

The City offers accommodations for individuals with disabilities and asks that anyone needing special arrangements contact Development Services at 515-222-3620 at least 48 hours before the meeting.