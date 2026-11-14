West Des Moines has some solid finance and banking roles right now, from hands-on bookkeeping to leadership in credit and loan operations. If you’re numbers-focused and like clear career paths, these are worth a look.

Employer: Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC

Helena Agri-Enterprises, LLC Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead a credit team for a major ag company, making decisions on large credit lines and working closely with sales and business leaders. Strong fit if you have 5+ years of credit experience, a finance/accounting degree, and want leadership plus robust benefits (same-day health coverage, 401(k) match up to 10%, parental leave).

Employer: Fort & Schlegel CPA

Location: West Des Moines, IA (in person)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $76,500 – $89,700 per year

Keep client books clean and up to date—AP/AR, payroll, reconciliations, and financial reports. Great for someone with solid bookkeeping experience and comfort with tools like QuickBooks and spreadsheets, plus you get 401(k) with match, PTO, and vision insurance.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: Hybrid – includes 800 S Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $25.48 – $41.83 per hour (base pay range)

Posting end date: November 20, 2026 (may close early)

Support commercial banking by reviewing complex credit info and helping manage loan portfolios. Good match if you have 2+ years of financial analysis and like detailed credit work, hybrid schedules, and big-bank benefits (health, 401(k), PTO, tuition help).

Employer: Dexian (staffing firm)

Location: West Des Moines, IA (hybrid A/B rotation)

Type: Contract (12–24 months, possible extension)

Salary: Not listed

Work on mortgage loan files for deceased borrowers, reviewing legal documents like wills and trusts and updating access for successors. This is detail-heavy, investigative work with a 1 week onsite / 1 week remote schedule—good if you like case work and clear processes.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—local employers often consider strong nearby experience.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.