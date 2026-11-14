West Des Moines is busy with sales and marketing hiring right now, from finance to tech. If you like closing deals or building client relationships, these are worth a look.

Employer: TrueNorth Companies, L.C.

TrueNorth Companies, L.C. Location: West Des Moines, IA (Hybrid)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support agribusiness clients with their risk management and insurance needs while managing a book of business and building long-term relationships. Strong fit if you have a P&C license, enjoy client service, and want solid benefits like annual bonus, 401(k) with company contributions, RTO, and hybrid work.

Employer: Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190)

Satori Mortgage (NMLS: 4190) Location: West Des Moines, IA (Remote)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (performance-based bonuses)

Pure closing role with live, pre-screened purchase leads handed to you—no cold calling or building a pipeline from scratch. Best for proven closers who know their conversion rate, want flexibility, and like working a mix of live transfers and online/AI-matched leads.

Employer: Zirous

Zirous Location: West Des Moines / Urbandale, IA (Hybrid, Midwest travel)

Type: Listed as Volunteer on LinkedIn, but description notes competitive compensation package

Listed as on LinkedIn, but description notes Salary: Not listed

Entry-level friendly role selling cutting-edge IT and AI services with strong mentorship and a collaborative team. Great if you’re a hunter who likes prospecting, using tools like Salesforce and LinkedIn, and wants growth, flexible time off, and a fun, casual culture.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often the full posting lists related roles or future openings.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.