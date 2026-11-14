undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
💻 West Des Moines IT Jobs: Multiple Analyst & Architect Roles
West Des Moines has a solid mix of IT openings right now, from hands-on architecture to business systems work inside big, stable employers.
Below are 2 unique IT roles hiring in West Des Moines, IA.
Principal Architect
- Employer: Heartland Business Systems
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Senior technical leader role where you set architecture strategy, lead complex projects, and support sales with solution design. Great fit if you have 6+ years in tech, strong cloud certs (Azure/AWS/GCP), and like mixing deep engineering with presales and mentoring.
Alternate listing: Same Principal Architect role on Indeed
Life Business Analyst II (Life Business Configuration Analyst)
- Employer: Farm Bureau Financial Services
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Business/IT hybrid role focused on configuring workflows and systems for life insurance operations. Good match if you know financial services, have low-code / no-code or workflow configuration experience, and like turning business needs into clear process flows.
Alternate listing: Same Life Business Analyst II role on Indeed
If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings once you’re on their site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.