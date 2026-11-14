💻 West Des Moines IT Jobs: Multiple Analyst & Architect Roles

West Des Moines has a solid mix of IT openings right now, from hands-on architecture to business systems work inside big, stable employers.

Below are 2 unique IT roles hiring in West Des Moines, IA.

Employer: Heartland Business Systems

Heartland Business Systems Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior technical leader role where you set architecture strategy, lead complex projects, and support sales with solution design. Great fit if you have 6+ years in tech, strong cloud certs (Azure/AWS/GCP), and like mixing deep engineering with presales and mentoring.

Alternate listing: Same Principal Architect role on Indeed

Employer: Farm Bureau Financial Services

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Business/IT hybrid role focused on configuring workflows and systems for life insurance operations. Good match if you know financial services, have low-code / no-code or workflow configuration experience, and like turning business needs into clear process flows.

Alternate listing: Same Life Business Analyst II role on Indeed

If one of these sounds close but not perfect, click through anyway—each company often has related openings once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.