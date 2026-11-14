🛒 West Des Moines Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings

West Des Moines has a nice mix of bank, retail, and training roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.

Employer: Nicolet National Bank

Nicolet National Bank Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role is all about building relationships, opening accounts, helping with loans, and giving everyday financial advice. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 11.5 paid holidays.

Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: Not listed

Stock dairy products, rotate items, unload trucks, and keep the department clean while helping shoppers with a “helpful smile in every aisle.” Good fit if you like a fast pace and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Estimated first-year earnings $45,000–$65,000 (hourly advance + uncapped commission)

Help customers design their spaces in a low-pressure sales setting while earning commission on your sales. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: $18.00–$19.00 per hour

Behind-the-scenes role handling furniture, staging the showroom, and helping with customer pickups. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discounts from day 1, and tuition reimbursement.

Employer: Just Cozy

Location: Jordan Creek Town Center, West Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time

Salary: From $16.75 per hour

Help shoppers find cozy seasonal items, keep the store tidy, and bring good energy to the floor. Great if you have 1+ year retail experience and want flexible hours in a busy mall setting.

Employer: Sedgwick

Location: West Des Moines, IA (hybrid/onsite options)

Type: Not stated (entry-level training program)

Not stated (entry-level training program) Salary: From $25.65 per hour (for the listed jurisdiction)

Structured claims training program with 4 weeks of classroom-style learning, 2 weeks of onboarding, and mentoring. Includes a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) and clear paths to grow in insurance/claims.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.