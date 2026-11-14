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West Des Moines
🛒 West Des Moines Customer Service Jobs with Multiple Openings
2 days ago
West Des Moines has a nice mix of bank, retail, and training roles right now. Good options here if you like helping people and want steady hours.
Personal Banker I
- Employer: Nicolet National Bank
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
This role is all about building relationships, opening accounts, helping with loans, and giving everyday financial advice. Comes with medical, dental, vision, life insurance, 401(k) with match, PTO, and 11.5 paid holidays.
Dairy Clerk
- Employer: Hy-Vee, Inc.
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: Not listed
Stock dairy products, rotate items, unload trucks, and keep the department clean while helping shoppers with a “helpful smile in every aisle.” Good fit if you like a fast pace and don’t mind lifting up to 50 lbs.
Sales Associate - Guest Experience Specialist
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Estimated first-year earnings $45,000–$65,000 (hourly advance + uncapped commission)
Help customers design their spaces in a low-pressure sales setting while earning commission on your sales. Includes medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO (including your birthday), employee discounts, and tuition reimbursement.
Retail Warehouse Associate
- Employer: Bob's Discount Furniture
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $18.00–$19.00 per hour
Behind-the-scenes role handling furniture, staging the showroom, and helping with customer pickups. Offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, employee discounts from day 1, and tuition reimbursement.
Sales Associate
- Employer: Just Cozy
- Location: Jordan Creek Town Center, West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Part-time
- Salary: From $16.75 per hour
Help shoppers find cozy seasonal items, keep the store tidy, and bring good energy to the floor. Great if you have 1+ year retail experience and want flexible hours in a busy mall setting.
Claims Representative (IAP) – Claims Training Program
- Employer: Sedgwick
- Location: West Des Moines, IA (hybrid/onsite options)
- Type: Not stated (entry-level training program)
- Salary: From $25.65 per hour (for the listed jurisdiction)
Structured claims training program with 4 weeks of classroom-style learning, 2 weeks of onboarding, and mentoring. Includes a full benefits package (medical, dental, vision, 401(k) with match, PTO, and more) and clear paths to grow in insurance/claims.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often there are similar roles listed by the same employer.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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