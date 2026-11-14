📢 West Des Moines named a Top 50 small city in U.S.

West Des Moines has been named one of Livability’s Top 50 Small Cities in America for 2026.

Livability looked at more than 100 data points in eight areas, including:

Economy & Housing – comparing local incomes with rents and home prices

– comparing local incomes with Amenities & Environment – parks, trails, green space, air quality and “fun factor”

– parks, trails, green space, air quality and “fun factor” Safety, Health & Education – services and infrastructure that support residents

– services and infrastructure that support residents Transportation – commute times and ease of getting around

Because the cost of living and housing affordability are big concerns nationwide, those factors weighed more heavily in the 2026 rankings.

This recognition highlights what many residents already see: strong amenities, diverse housing, thriving businesses, and highly rated schools in West Des Moines.

You can learn more about how the city ranked by visiting the Livability Top 50 Small Cities in America for 2026 website.