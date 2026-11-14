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West Des Moines
💰 Yard waste pickup ends week of Nov. 30; free drop-off options
12 days ago
💰 Turn fall yard waste into free disposal & local compost
Leaves and grass don’t go in the regular garbage in West Des Moines. They’re collected through Metro Waste Authority’s Compost It! program and turned into Grow Gold Compost®, a nutrient-rich soil mix.
Key dates & options
- Curbside yard waste pickup ends the week of November 30 on your normal collection day.
- After that, yard waste is still accepted year-round at Metro Compost Center and Metro Park East Landfill.
- If you bring yard waste in Compost It! bags or with Compost It! stickers, disposal is free.
Why use Grow Gold Compost® this fall?
- Adds natural nutrients and helps soil hold moisture
- Reduces erosion and supports stronger roots and healthier plants
You can buy Grow Gold Compost®:
- In bulk at Metro Compost Center in Mitchellville and Metro Northwest Transfer Station in Grimes
- In bags at Metro Waste Authority facilities and retail locations across Central Iowa
Learn more at www.WhereItShouldGo.com/yardwaste.
More Info: As Collection Season Ends, Give Your Yard Waste a ...
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