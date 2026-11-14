💰 Turn fall yard waste into free disposal & local compost

Leaves and grass don’t go in the regular garbage in West Des Moines. They’re collected through Metro Waste Authority’s Compost It! program and turned into Grow Gold Compost®, a nutrient-rich soil mix.

Key dates & options

Curbside yard waste pickup ends the week of November 30 on your normal collection day.

on your normal collection day. After that, yard waste is still accepted year-round at Metro Compost Center and Metro Park East Landfill .

at and . If you bring yard waste in Compost It! bags or with Compost It! stickers, disposal is free.

Why use Grow Gold Compost® this fall?

Adds natural nutrients and helps soil hold moisture

Reduces erosion and supports stronger roots and healthier plants

You can buy Grow Gold Compost®:

In bulk at Metro Compost Center in Mitchellville and Metro Northwest Transfer Station in Grimes

at Metro Compost Center in and Metro Northwest Transfer Station in In bags at Metro Waste Authority facilities and retail locations across Central Iowa

Learn more at www.WhereItShouldGo.com/yardwaste.