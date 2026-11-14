📅 Family holiday concert: Memories, Music & Mistletoe

Looking for a cozy Christmas outing in Des Moines/West Des Moines? The Central Iowa Wind Ensemble is hosting “Memories, Music and Mistletoe” on Sunday, December 13, 2026 at the Staplin Performing Arts Center in West Des Moines.

Enjoy an afternoon of:

Beloved Christmas music and festive favorites

and festive favorites Heartwarming seasonal classics

A special live-music presentation of “The Snowman” animated holiday film, with the story accompanied by a full symphonic wind ensemble

It’s billed as a family-friendly holiday event and a fun way to celebrate the season together.

For details or tickets, visit the event page (Humanitix link in original post) or email rkundel@gmail.com with questions.