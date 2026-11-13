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💻 West Des Moines IT Jobs: Multiple High-Impact Tech Roles
West Des Moines is quietly becoming a solid tech hub, with roles ranging from hands-on field work to senior cloud and data leadership. Here are several IT openings worth a look this week.
Low Voltage Technician I
- Employer: Heartland Business Systems
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Entry-level field role installing video surveillance, access control, cabling, and other physical security systems. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, like being on the move, and want to grow your technical skills with a large Midwest tech reseller.
Principal Data Architect – Chief Data Office
- Employer: Wells Fargo
- Location: West Des Moines, IA (hybrid; also hiring in Charlotte, Irving, Minneapolis)
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: $159,000 – $279,000 base pay range
- Posting End Date: November 12, 2026 (may close early)
Senior, hands-on architecture role shaping modern data platforms across cloud and on‑prem in a large banking environment. Ideal if you have deep experience with distributed data systems, hybrid cloud, security, and AI/analytics workloads and want to set strategy while still proving concepts in code.
IT Manager – AWS
- Employer: Athene
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Salary: Not listed
Lead Athene’s AWS platform strategy and engineering team, driving secure, scalable cloud solutions and Agile delivery. Great for someone with cloud, DevOps/CI/CD, APIs, and people leadership experience who wants to own platform direction and build high-performing teams.
If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps, and it might be a stronger match than you think.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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