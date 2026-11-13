West Des Moines is quietly becoming a solid tech hub, with roles ranging from hands-on field work to senior cloud and data leadership. Here are several IT openings worth a look this week.

Employer: Heartland Business Systems

Heartland Business Systems Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Entry-level field role installing video surveillance, access control, cabling, and other physical security systems. Good fit if you’re handy with tools, like being on the move, and want to grow your technical skills with a large Midwest tech reseller.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Wells Fargo Location: West Des Moines, IA (hybrid; also hiring in Charlotte, Irving, Minneapolis)

(hybrid; also hiring in Charlotte, Irving, Minneapolis) Type: Full-time

Salary: $159,000 – $279,000 base pay range

Posting End Date: November 12, 2026 (may close early)

Senior, hands-on architecture role shaping modern data platforms across cloud and on‑prem in a large banking environment. Ideal if you have deep experience with distributed data systems, hybrid cloud, security, and AI/analytics workloads and want to set strategy while still proving concepts in code.

Employer: Athene

Athene Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead Athene’s AWS platform strategy and engineering team, driving secure, scalable cloud solutions and Agile delivery. Great for someone with cloud, DevOps/CI/CD, APIs, and people leadership experience who wants to own platform direction and build high-performing teams.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each listing has more detail on skills and next steps, and it might be a stronger match than you think.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.