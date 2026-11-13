West Des Moines is busy with infrastructure work and high-tech builds, so engineering talent is in demand. If you’re a PE or close to it, there are several solid roles here worth a look.

Employer: Veenstra & Kimm, Inc., A Kleinfelder Company

Veenstra & Kimm, Inc., A Kleinfelder Company Location: West Des Moines, IA (can sit in any V&K office)

(can sit in any V&K office) Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work on a mix of civil, municipal, and environmental projects with local communities. Great fit if you have up to 10 years of design experience and want strong benefits, PTO, and paid training while working closely with CAD techs, survey, and construction staff.

Employer: Veenstra & Kimm, Inc., A Kleinfelder Company

Veenstra & Kimm, Inc., A Kleinfelder Company Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior-level municipal role leading public works projects like roads, sewers, and water systems. Ideal if you have 10+ years of civil design, an Iowa PE (or close), and enjoy client contact, council meetings, and guiding projects from plans to construction.

Employer: Veenstra & Kimm, Inc., A Kleinfelder Company

Veenstra & Kimm, Inc., A Kleinfelder Company Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on municipal wastewater and drinking water treatment design and construction. Good match if you have about 5 years of environmental design experience, a CE/EnvE degree (master’s preferred), and want to mix technical work with business development and client meetings.

Employer: Jacobs

Location: West Des Moines, IA (open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office)

(open to any U.S. location near a Jacobs office) Type: Full-time

Salary: $139,200 – $232,600 base

High-impact subject matter expert role leading controls for hyperscale data centers. Best for a PE with 15+ years in instrumentation/controls, deep BAS/SCADA/EPMS experience, and interest in hybrid work, strong benefits, and global-scale projects.

Employer: Shive-Hattery

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Design roads, intersections, trails, and public infrastructure for Iowa communities. A good fit if you have 6–10 years in transportation or municipal design, an Iowa PE (or close), and want to lead design work with solid benefits and growth support.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—often the full posting gives more options than the headline.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.