🏥 West Des Moines Healthcare: Multiple Local Openings This Week

West Des Moines is busy hiring in healthcare right now, from travel nurses to clinic leaders and support roles. If you want steady hours and solid benefits close to home, this week’s list has good options.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Access Healthcare LLC Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, Travel, 26-week contract

Pay: $2,074 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hour day shifts)

This Med/Surg travel RN role offers a strong weekly paycheck, 12-hour day shifts (7a–7:30p), and every other weekend/holiday. Good fit if you like variety, travel contracts, and a focused inpatient setting.

Employer: Harmony West Des Moines (Legacy Healthcare LLC)

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

This leadership role in skilled nursing lets you manage a unit, support clinical staff, and shape a positive care culture. Comes with competitive pay, bonuses, shift differentials, tuition help, 401(k) match, and room to grow.

(Duplicate listing also appears on Indeed; role is the same position at Harmony West Des Moines.)

Employer: Trinity Health – MercyOne

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 12-hour evening shifts (11:00 AM–11:30 PM), every 3rd weekend & rotating holidays

Work in a busy ER supporting nurses and providers with direct patient care, vitals, EKGs, phlebotomy, transport, and room turnover. Great step if you have some healthcare experience and want big-hospital exposure plus full benefits.

Employer: Trinity Health – MercyOne

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: 8-hour evening shifts (3:00 PM–11:30 PM), includes weekends/holidays & call

Support the OR by cleaning, assembling, and sterilizing instruments and building case carts. Good fit if you’re detail-oriented, want to work behind the scenes in surgery, and like the stability of a large health system.

Employer: The Iowa Clinic

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Lead a billing/coding team, handle training and scheduling, and help keep coding compliant and accurate. Ideal if you have coding certification, medical billing experience, and want a Monday–Friday style leadership role with strong 401(k), PTO, and development perks.

Employer: Jordan Creek Animal Hospital

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Part-time (10–15 hrs/week)

Pay: $15.00–$16.00 per hour

Schedule: Short shifts on Mon/Tue/Fri plus weekends; some holidays

Hands-on role caring for boarding pets: walks, feeding, baths, cleaning kennels, and laundry. Nice option if you love animals and want flexible hours with employee discounts and access to health and 401(k) benefits.

If something here looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full posting, and get an application in while it’s fresh.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.