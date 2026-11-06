💰 West Des Moines finance jobs with multiple hybrid roles

West Des Moines is busy in banking and lending right now, with several solid finance roles open. If you like detailed work and steady hours, these are worth a look.

Employer: Dexian

Dexian Location: West Des Moines, IA (50266)

Type: Contract (12–24 months, potential extension)

Work setup: Hybrid A/B rotation – 1 week onsite / 1 week remote

Salary: Not listed

Handle detailed mortgage loan files for deceased borrowers, reviewing legal documents like wills, trusts, and court records. Good fit if you’re organized, like investigative, document-heavy work, and are okay with light outbound calls.

Employer: Wells Fargo

Location: 800 S Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Type: Full-time

Work setup: Hybrid

Pay range (hourly): $25.48 – $41.83 (varies by experience and location)

(varies by experience and location) Posting end date: November 10, 2026

Support the Commercial Banking team by reviewing complex credit info and managing a busy loan portfolio. Great for someone with 2+ years of financial analysis who likes digging into numbers, credit risk, and working with multiple partners.

Employer: Bank of America

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Hours: 40 hours/week, 1st shift

Salary: Not listed

Lead relationships with mid-sized companies ($50M–$2B revenue), helping them with lending, cash management, and more. Best for seasoned pros with 10+ years in commercial lending or investment banking and strong credit, sales, and client management skills.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer lists more openings nearby, and roles update often.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.