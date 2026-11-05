🛒 West Des Moines Retail & Customer Service – Multiple Roles Hiring Now

West Des Moines retail is buzzing right now—especially around Jordan Creek and Mills Civic. If you like helping people and being on your feet, there are several solid options open today.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Support the Store Manager, lead the team, and still get in on the sales floor action. Competitive pay, no extended holiday hours, strong merchandise discount, and a clear path to grow into higher roles.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great step between sales and management—open/close the store, help train new hires, and still sell. You get benefits, 401(k), and promo-from-within culture plus no late holiday nights.

Employer: Dry Goods USA

Dry Goods USA Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Perfect if you love fashion and styling friends. You’ll greet customers, hit personal sales goals, and enjoy store discounts, benefits, and a 401(k) with room to move up.

Employer: Anthropologie (URBN)

Location: 101 Jordan Creek Pkwy, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Type: Temporary / Seasonal

Pay: From $12.42/hour

Short-term role for the busy season—great if you want extra holiday cash. You’ll chat with customers, help style outfits, work with mobile checkout, and get employee discounts and access to URBN perks (based on status).

Employer: Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Location: Jordan Creek Town Center, West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, Seasonal

Pay: $12.00–$14.75/hour

Help customers find the right fit, work cash wrap, and support floor sets during peak season. Comes with 40% discount, free product, flexible schedule, and mental health benefits.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (commission/service goal of $800 avg weekly sales)

Licensed cosmetologist role doing cuts, color, treatments, and makeup. You’ll build a book of business, partner with the retail team, and tap into Ulta’s training and growth in a busy salon setting.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (service goal of $1,250 avg weekly sales)

For experienced licensed stylists ready for higher expectations and income potential. You’ll handle advanced services, lead by example in the salon, and help drive events and promotions.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed (service goal of $1,900 avg weekly sales)

Top-tier stylist role with a focus on high service volume and advanced techniques (including brow services). Ideal if you already have a strong clientele and want Ulta’s brand power and benefits behind you.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Focus on prestige makeup, skincare, and fragrance. You’ll do mini makeovers, skincare consults, and help run in-store events while keeping the prestige area stocked and spotless.

Employer: Ulta Beauty

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Frontline role greeting guests, cashing out, stocking, and doing basic makeup demos. Good fit if you’re newer to beauty retail but love products and want steady hours and training.

Employer: Palmer Group (via West Des Moines Chamber of Commerce )

(via ) Location: West Des Moines, IA (Hybrid)

Type: Part-time

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Work in a hybrid office/call-center style role helping customers with scheduling, questions, and problem-solving. Great if you have 3+ years of customer service or healthcare/insurance experience and want benefits like 401(k), health insurance, and ESOP.

Employer: Planet Fitness (via West Des Moines Chamber)

(via West Des Moines Chamber) Location: 6925 Mills Civic Pkwy, Suite 125, West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Run the gym day-to-day: hire and coach staff, handle member issues, and keep the club looking sharp. Perks include free membership for you + a guest, health/dental/vision, HSA, and advancement opportunities.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: 6925 Mills Civic Pkwy, Suite 125, West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front desk role greeting members, answering phones, giving tours, and keeping the club tidy. Comes with free gym membership, benefits, and room to grow into lead or manager roles.

Employer: Planet Fitness

Location: 6925 Mills Civic Pkwy, Suite 125, West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Same duties as the standard CSR, but focused on opening shifts—ideal if you like early mornings and having your afternoons free. Includes the same benefits and free membership perks.

Employer: Apple

Location: West Des Moines, IA (Retail Store)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Senior retail leadership role overseeing managers and store operations. You’ll drive performance, coach leaders, handle escalations, and model Apple’s inclusive, high-touch customer experience.

Employer: Aveda / Nurtur Aveda

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Front-of-house role in a salon/spa setting—booking appointments, upselling services, and keeping guests happy. Requires 2+ years salon or spa customer service, and offers medical, dental, vision, 401(k) match, PTO, and product/service discounts.

Employer: Telligen

Location: West Des Moines, IA (Hybrid; onsite Mon & Fri)

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Lead customer service for a statewide health program, managing contact center staff and community liaisons. Best for someone with 7–10 years managing support teams and a background in tech or healthcare support who wants mission-driven work.

Employer: American Eagle Outfitters

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Assistant manager role focused on merchandising and floor sets while also leading as a key holder. You’ll coach the team, drive sales, and enjoy 40% off at AE & Aerie plus benefits and bonus potential (eligibility varies).

If something here looks close to what you want, click through and apply while it’s fresh—retail and service roles in this area tend to move fast.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.