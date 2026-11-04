undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
🔧 West Des Moines building & grounds jobs with multiple openings
West Des Moines has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and working outdoors or on your feet. Here are several building and grounds roles hiring across hotels, apartments, and commercial properties.
Housekeeper (Day Shift)
- Employer: Kelly Inns Ltd (Staybridge Suites West Des Moines)
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, 32–40 hrs/week, day shift
- Pay: $15.00/hour
Daytime housekeeping role starting at 8:00 AM, about five days a week. You’ll clean guest rooms (beds, bathrooms, kitchens, floors, trash) and keep carts and work areas organized. Open availability is required, including weekends and holidays, and the job is active and physical, great if you like moving and working on your own.
Janitorial Cleaner (H)
- Employer: ABM Industries
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM
- Pay: Not listed
Weekday-only cleaning job with a steady daytime schedule. You’ll handle sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash, glass cleaning, and event setup/cleanup. ABM offers a benefits package and is veteran- and military-friendly, and this can be a good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce.
Assistant Property Manager (Exterior & Grounds)
- Employer: Accurate Development, Inc. / Accurate Commercial RES
- Location: West Des Moines & Des Moines area, IA
- Type: Full-time, in-person
- Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour
- Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan
Hands-on role helping manage multiple commercial sites with mowing, landscaping, green space care, exterior upkeep, and snow removal. You’ll use both riding and push mowers, power tools, and trucks, and need a valid driver’s license, 1+ year grounds/maintenance experience, and the ability to work outdoors in all weather and lift 50+ lbs.
Maintenance Technician – The Fountains Apartments
- Employer: CSM Corporation
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time
- Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM + rotating on-call (every 3 weeks)
- Pay: $20–$26/hour
Apartment maintenance role covering buildings, grounds, pool, garages, and common areas. You’ll handle work orders, preventive maintenance, snow removal, and emergency calls, with a focus on resident safety and satisfaction. 2+ years maintenance experience and a valid driver’s license are preferred; CPO/HVAC/EPA certifications are a plus.
If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.