🔧 West Des Moines building & grounds jobs with multiple openings

West Des Moines has some solid hands-on jobs right now if you like staying active and working outdoors or on your feet. Here are several building and grounds roles hiring across hotels, apartments, and commercial properties.

Employer: Kelly Inns Ltd (Staybridge Suites West Des Moines)

Kelly Inns Ltd (Staybridge Suites West Des Moines) Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, 32–40 hrs/week, day shift

Pay: $15.00/hour

Daytime housekeeping role starting at 8:00 AM, about five days a week. You’ll clean guest rooms (beds, bathrooms, kitchens, floors, trash) and keep carts and work areas organized. Open availability is required, including weekends and holidays, and the job is active and physical, great if you like moving and working on your own.

Employer: ABM Industries

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 7:00 AM–3:30 PM

Pay: Not listed

Weekday-only cleaning job with a steady daytime schedule. You’ll handle sweeping, mopping, vacuuming, restroom cleaning, trash, glass cleaning, and event setup/cleanup. ABM offers a benefits package and is veteran- and military-friendly, and this can be a good fit if you’re new or returning to the workforce.

Employer: Accurate Development, Inc. / Accurate Commercial RES

Location: West Des Moines & Des Moines area, IA

Type: Full-time, in-person

Pay: $18.00–$20.00/hour

Benefits: Health, dental, vision, retirement plan

Hands-on role helping manage multiple commercial sites with mowing, landscaping, green space care, exterior upkeep, and snow removal. You’ll use both riding and push mowers, power tools, and trucks, and need a valid driver’s license, 1+ year grounds/maintenance experience, and the ability to work outdoors in all weather and lift 50+ lbs.

Employer: CSM Corporation

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time

Schedule: Monday–Friday, 8:00 AM–5:00 PM + rotating on-call (every 3 weeks)

Pay: $20–$26/hour

Apartment maintenance role covering buildings, grounds, pool, garages, and common areas. You’ll handle work orders, preventive maintenance, snow removal, and emergency calls, with a focus on resident safety and satisfaction. 2+ years maintenance experience and a valid driver’s license are preferred; CPO/HVAC/EPA certifications are a plus.

If one of these sounds like you, click through, skim the details, and get an application in while they’re still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.