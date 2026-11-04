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🏥 West Des Moines Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Clinical Roles
West Des Moines is busy in healthcare right now, with options from hospital systems to private practices. If you’re in nursing or clinical care, there are several solid paths here, from travel gigs to no-weekend surgery center roles.
Home Health RN (Sign-On Bonus)
- Employer: UnityPoint Health
- Location: West Des Moines, IA (zones also cover Altoona, Pleasant Hill, Ankeny, Polk City, Downtown, Urbandale, Windsor Heights)
- Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, plus rotation)
- Salary/Bonus: $20,000 sign-on bonus
Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, with strong focus on assessment, teaching, and care coordination. Good fit if you want more autonomy, daytime hours, and full benefits with a large health system.
Psychiatric Mental Health Nurse Practitioner
- Employer: Private outpatient psychiatric practice
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time, outpatient only, in-person
- Pay: $106,000–$129,000 per year
Outpatient-only PMHNP role with no inpatient work and no routine hospital call. Offers flexible scheduling, autonomy in clinical decisions, and a chance to help shape a growing private practice.
Pharmacy Operations Team Lead
- Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3762
- Location: 6365 Stagecoach Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266
- Type: Full-time (opening/morning shifts)
- Pay: $22.50–$35.50 per hour + performance incentives & possible shift premiums
Lead daily pharmacy operations while supporting customers with their prescriptions and health needs. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, education programs, and performance-based bonuses.
Travel Med Surg / Telemetry RN – $2,074/week
- Employer: Access Healthcare LLC
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Travel RN, 26-week contract
- Pay: Approx. $2,074 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)
Travel Med Surg/Tele role, 7:00 AM–7:30 PM with every other weekend/holiday. Good option if you want strong weekly pay, benefits through a travel agency, and a set 26-week assignment.
Ortho Operating Room Nurse
- Employer: Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (OOSC)
- Location: West Des Moines, IA
- Type: Full-time OR nurse (outpatient surgery center)
- Schedule Perks: No call, no overnight, no weekend shifts
Join a busy ortho surgery center working with DMOS surgeons, focused on evidence-based, patient-centered care. Offers work–life balance, generous time off, 401k/pension, and a fast-paced but daytime-only OR environment; new grads considered (ortho experience preferred).
If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings listed on the same site.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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