🏥 West Des Moines Healthcare Jobs – Multiple RN & Clinical Roles

West Des Moines is busy in healthcare right now, with options from hospital systems to private practices. If you’re in nursing or clinical care, there are several solid paths here, from travel gigs to no-weekend surgery center roles.

Employer: UnityPoint Health

UnityPoint Health Location: West Des Moines, IA (zones also cover Altoona, Pleasant Hill, Ankeny, Polk City, Downtown, Urbandale, Windsor Heights)

(zones also cover Altoona, Pleasant Hill, Ankeny, Polk City, Downtown, Urbandale, Windsor Heights) Type: Full-time, days (Mon–Fri 8:00 AM–5:00 PM, plus rotation)

Salary/Bonus: $20,000 sign-on bonus

Provide skilled nursing care in patients’ homes, with strong focus on assessment, teaching, and care coordination. Good fit if you want more autonomy, daytime hours, and full benefits with a large health system.

Employer: Private outpatient psychiatric practice

Private outpatient psychiatric practice Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time, outpatient only, in-person

Pay: $106,000–$129,000 per year

Outpatient-only PMHNP role with no inpatient work and no routine hospital call. Offers flexible scheduling, autonomy in clinical decisions, and a chance to help shape a growing private practice.

Employer: Walmart Supercenter #3762

Location: 6365 Stagecoach Dr, West Des Moines, IA 50266

Type: Full-time (opening/morning shifts)

(opening/morning shifts) Pay: $22.50–$35.50 per hour + performance incentives & possible shift premiums

Lead daily pharmacy operations while supporting customers with their prescriptions and health needs. Comes with Walmart’s full benefits package, education programs, and performance-based bonuses.

Employer: Access Healthcare LLC

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Travel RN, 26-week contract

Pay: Approx. $2,074 per week (36 hrs/week, 12-hr day shifts)

Travel Med Surg/Tele role, 7:00 AM–7:30 PM with every other weekend/holiday. Good option if you want strong weekly pay, benefits through a travel agency, and a set 26-week assignment.

Employer: Orthopaedic Outpatient Surgery Center (OOSC)

Location: West Des Moines, IA

Type: Full-time OR nurse (outpatient surgery center)

Full-time OR nurse (outpatient surgery center) Schedule Perks: No call, no overnight, no weekend shifts

Join a busy ortho surgery center working with DMOS surgeons, focused on evidence-based, patient-centered care. Offers work–life balance, generous time off, 401k/pension, and a fast-paced but daytime-only OR environment; new grads considered (ortho experience preferred).

If one of these feels close but not perfect, still click through—often there are related openings listed on the same site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.