🏗️ West Deptford, NJ Engineering Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Deptford’s engineering scene is busy right now, with solid options for both new grads and seasoned pros. Here are a few strong picks worth a closer look.

Employer: Synerfac Technical Staffing

Synerfac Technical Staffing Location: West Deptford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Great fit for a recent Chemical or Mechanical Engineering grad (0–2 years) who wants hands-on work in drug substance and drug product manufacturing. You’ll support batch processing, troubleshooting, process optimization, and tech transfer in a cGMP/FDA-regulated plant, with structured onboarding and mentorship to grow into manufacturing or process engineering roles.

Employer: Johnson Matthey

Location: West Deptford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: $103,000 – $110,000

Senior-level role for engineers with 5+ years in a chemical process environment. You’ll design and improve process systems, lead reactor and control system design, support PHAs, MOCs, incident investigations, and spend real time in the plant driving safety, efficiency, and yield—with strong benefits, PTO, and retirement plans.

Employer: NDI Engineering Company

Location: Thorofare, NJ (near West Deptford)

Type: Full-time

Salary: $55,000 – $70,000

Ideal for a CAD pro with 5–7 years’ experience who wants to support U.S. Navy test facilities and other government/commercial projects. You’ll create 2D/3D AutoCAD models and drawings, build material lists, join design meetings, and sometimes visit industrial sites; U.S. citizenship and ability to get a DoD clearance are required.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—many employers are flexible when they see strong potential.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.