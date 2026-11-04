🛒 West Deptford NJ Retail Jobs – Multiple Customer-Facing Roles

West Deptford has a nice mix of hands-on retail and customer service roles right now, from creative framing to early-morning stocking and route-based refreshment service.

Below are several solid options if you like helping customers and staying active on the job.

Employer: Aramark

Aramark Location: West Deptford, NJ

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

You’ll stock and rotate products at customer sites, keep equipment clean and working, and talk with customers about new items. This is a good fit if you’re organized, like working on your own, have 1–2 years of customer service, and hold a valid driver’s license.

Employer: Michaels

Location: West Deptford, NJ (PHI–Deptford store)

Type: Part-time

Pay range: $16.00 – $18.80 per hour

Help customers design custom framing for their art and photos, and keep the frame department stocked and tidy. Great if you enjoy creative projects, talking with people, and want a part-time role with employee discounts and access to a range of benefits (depending on eligibility).

Employer: Michaels

Location: West Deptford, NJ (PHI–Deptford store)

Type: Part-time, early mornings

Pay range: $15.92 – $18.50 per hour

Unload trucks, stock shelves, and help keep the store clean and organized before the rush. This role is ideal if you like early hours, staying active (lifting, bending, moving around the store), and want some customer interaction plus a steady routine.

If one of these sounds right for you, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.