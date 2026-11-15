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🎁 Free Finds in West Covina — Furniture & Decor to Grab
West Covina neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week. If you’re setting up a room or just love a good freebie, these are worth a look.
Asian Art Work
Item: Asian art work (multiple pieces)
Condition: Not specified; any or all are available
Location: Hillside Dr, West Covina, CA
Category: Home decor and accessories
Source: nextdoor.com
Nice option if you want to add some character to your walls or living room without spending money. The poster says you can take any or all of the artwork, so you may be able to pick up several pieces at once.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Small nightstand
Item: Small nightstand
Condition: Very lightweight, built but barely used
Location: Downtown, West Covina, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Simple, light nightstand that was put together but not really used. Good for a bedroom, guest room, or even as a small side table. The poster notes it can be picked up tomorrow, so plan your pickup time soon.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Set of 2 Wooden Chairs
Item: Set of 2 wooden dining chairs
Condition: Good condition, cushioned seats, just need a lint roll for cat hair
Location: Randall Way, West Covina, CA
Category: Furniture
Source: nextdoor.com
Two sturdy wooden chairs with cushions, great for a dining table, desk, or extra seating. The owner says they’re in good shape and mainly need a quick clean to remove cat hair.
👉 See this item on nextdoor.com
Free items in West Covina tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.
Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.