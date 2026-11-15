West Covina neighbors are giving away some nice free items this week. If you’re setting up a room or just love a good freebie, these are worth a look.

Item: Asian art work (multiple pieces)

Condition: Not specified; any or all are available

Location: Hillside Dr, West Covina, CA

Category: Home decor and accessories

Source: nextdoor.com

Nice option if you want to add some character to your walls or living room without spending money. The poster says you can take any or all of the artwork, so you may be able to pick up several pieces at once.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Small nightstand

Condition: Very lightweight, built but barely used

Location: Downtown, West Covina, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Simple, light nightstand that was put together but not really used. Good for a bedroom, guest room, or even as a small side table. The poster notes it can be picked up tomorrow, so plan your pickup time soon.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Item: Set of 2 wooden dining chairs

Condition: Good condition, cushioned seats, just need a lint roll for cat hair

Location: Randall Way, West Covina, CA

Category: Furniture

Source: nextdoor.com

Two sturdy wooden chairs with cushions, great for a dining table, desk, or extra seating. The owner says they’re in good shape and mainly need a quick clean to remove cat hair.

👉 See this item on nextdoor.com

Free items in West Covina tend to go fast, so if something catches your eye, reach out to the poster and arrange pickup as soon as you can.

Please note: Availability changes quickly. Some items listed here may have already been claimed, and links may no longer be active. Contact the poster directly for the most up-to-date information.