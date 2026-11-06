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West Covina

Free Compost Giveaway for West Covina Residents

8 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Rq2Ks_1GpfFcQ500

Athens Services will hold a free compost giveaway for West Covina residents on Saturday, November 7 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the City Yard, 825 S. Sunset Ave. Residents must bring ID or an Athens Services bill, bring sturdy containers (no plastic bags or cardboard boxes), stay in their cars for this drive-thru event, and are limited to 30 gallons during the first hour, while supplies last.

This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Covina Government

This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.

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