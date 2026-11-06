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West Covina
Free Compost Giveaway for West Covina Residents
8 days ago
Athens Services will hold a free compost giveaway for West Covina residents on Saturday, November 7 from 8:00 AM to 12:00 PM at the City Yard, 825 S. Sunset Ave. Residents must bring ID or an Athens Services bill, bring sturdy containers (no plastic bags or cardboard boxes), stay in their cars for this drive-thru event, and are limited to 30 gallons during the first hour, while supplies last.
This content is adapted from materials provided by City of West Covina Government
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