🍽️ Multiple West Covina Food & Hospitality Jobs From $16.90–$19/hr

West Covina’s food scene is busy and hiring. If you like fast‑paced shifts, friendly guests, and steady hours, these local spots are worth a look.

Employer: Fogo de Chão

Fogo de Chão Location: West Covina, CA

Type: Part-time

Pay: $16.90/hr + tips

Coordinate catering orders, pickups, and deliveries for this well-known Brazilian steakhouse. You’ll work with guests on menus and special requests, handle some driving for deliveries (valid license and insurance needed), and help grow their catering business.

Employer: Porto's Bakery

Location: West Covina, CA

Type: In-person (front of house roles: Sales Associate, Cashier, Busser/Food Runner)

In-person (front of house roles: Sales Associate, Cashier, Busser/Food Runner) Pay: Starting at $19.00/hr

Help guests with orders in a busy, upbeat bakery known for long lines and loyal fans. Eligible team members can get health, dental, vision, 401(k), paid vacation/holidays/sick time, and employee discounts, plus flexible scheduling and growth opportunities.

Employer: Kopan Sushi & Ramen (West Covina)

Location: West Covina, CA

Type: In-person kitchen role

In-person kitchen role Pay: $16.90/hr + shared tips after 2 weeks of training

Cook Japanese dishes in a ramen and sushi kitchen, keep the back-of-house clean, and follow recipes and food safety rules. They’re looking for dependable cooks who want to stay long term; overtime may be available.

If one of these feels like a fit, click through, skim the details, and send in your application soon.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.