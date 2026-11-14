West Columbia has a steady need for security and emergency pros right now. If you like keeping people and property safe, these roles are worth a look.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Schedule: Fri–Sun, 12:00 AM – 8:00 AM

Overnight access-control role at a logistics/distribution site. You’ll verify badges, manage entry points, do patrols, and keep detailed logs while providing friendly customer service.

Employer: Allied Universal

Allied Universal Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: $14.00/hour

Schedule: Thur 8:00 AM–4:00 PM; Fri & Sat 4:00 PM–12:00 AM; Sun 8:00 AM–4:00 PM

Front-gate security at a busy logistics hub. You’ll control access for people and vehicles, monitor activity, respond to incidents, and keep records up to date.

Employer: WSP in the U.S.

Location: Based from Columbia/West Columbia, SC office with nationwide deployments

Based from office with nationwide deployments Type: On-call / project-based (not full-time)

Pay: $40–$45/hour (expected)

On-call disaster recovery leadership role for experienced emergency managers. You’ll deploy around the U.S. on short notice to guide FEMA-related recovery work, lead teams, and manage complex funding and documentation.

If one of these fits your skills, click through, skim the full posting, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.