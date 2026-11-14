🚌 West Columbia SC Transportation Jobs with Multiple Local Driving Roles

West Columbia has some solid driving jobs right now, especially if you like being home every day and working with local customers.

Here are a few strong options to check out this week:

Employer: The Building Center, Inc.

The Building Center, Inc. Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time, hourly (Non-exempt)

Full-time, hourly (Non-exempt) License: No CDL required

Local lumber and building materials deliveries, home every night, and you’ll work closely with builders and contractors. You’ll help load/unload, drive safely, handle paperwork, and sometimes help in the warehouse or at the counter. Comes with 401(k) + match, health, dental, vision, disability, life insurance, HSA/FSA, PTO, and referral program.

Employer: XPO

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Full-time Pay: Starts at $28.61/hour

License: CDL A required (hazmat/tanker/doubles-triples within 90 days)

Home-daily linehaul-style work with a major carrier. You’ll run a tractor-trailer (including doubles/triples), load and unload freight, and give solid customer service. Comes with health insurance on day one, life and disability, up to 13 days PTO in year one, 9 paid holidays, and 401(k) with company match, plus education assistance.

If one of these looks close to what you want, click through, skim the full details, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.