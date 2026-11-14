🏥 West Columbia SC Healthcare Jobs – Multiple Clinical Roles Open Now

West Columbia’s healthcare scene is busy and growing, with new patients moving into the area every month. Here are several solid openings if you’re ready for your next step in medicine.

Employer: Lexington Health

Lexington Health Location: West Columbia, SC (main campus)

(main campus) Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive pay (not listed)

Join a well-established, 5-physician rheumatology group with a flexible four-day outpatient schedule, onsite imaging, and a 10-chair infusion suite. You’ll have APP support, a large referral base from 25+ primary care and 30+ specialty practices, plus day-one benefits, relocation assistance, sign-on bonus, CME allowance, and occurrence-based malpractice coverage.

Employer: Lexington Health

Lexington Health Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Competitive benefits (pay not listed)

Serve local employers through a 25+ year, fast-growing occupational medicine program. Open to BC/BE Occupational Medicine, Primary Care, or Emergency Medicine physicians with Occ Med experience; DOT and MRO certification required or obtained within 6 months. Mix of workers’ comp injury care, OSHA exams, DOT exams, onsite evaluations, and return-to-work exams, with a strong benefits package and community impact.

Employer: Vetted Solutions

Vetted Solutions Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

Work in a fast-paced urgent care doing high-quality diagnostic imaging while supporting patient-first care. You’ll obtain and process images, document in the EMR, help with basic clinical tasks, and collaborate closely with providers and nurses in a high-acuity setting.

Employer: CareNow (HCA Healthcare)

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed; up to $3,000 sign-on bonus

Hybrid role for a registered Radiologic Technologist (ARRT) who is also a trained Medical Assistant. You’ll perform x-rays, take vitals, collect labs, do EKGs and IM injections, help with splints and dressings, and support front-desk tasks. Comes with comprehensive medical, retirement, education support, and PTO benefits through HCA Healthcare.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, save the link and apply anyway—doors tend to open once you’re in the system.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.