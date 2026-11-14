undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
West Columbia
🚨 Boil water advisory for parts of West Columbia issued Nov. 13
11 days ago
🚨 Boil Water Advisory for Part of West Columbia
A boil water advisory is in effect in West Columbia as of November 13, 2026 (3:58 p.m.) for:
- 105–225 Coronado Road
- Elmonte Circle
- Vista Way
- Carlsbad Court
If you live in these areas and have low pressure, cloudy water, or sediment, you should:
- Boil tap water for at least 1 full minute before drinking or cooking.
- Do not use ice made from water that was not boiled.
- If you see sediment, run the water until it’s clear, then keep boiling it for 1 minute before use.
This advisory stays in place until the City lifts it.
For questions or to report issues, call 803-791-1880 (City Hall 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Mon–Fri; after hours, weekends, and holidays use the same number for the After Hours Answering Service).
More Info: Boil Water Advisory- 11/13/26- Issued - City of We...
This article includes content summarized and organized with AI tools, which can make mistakes. Learn more.