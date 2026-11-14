🚨 Boil Water Advisory for Part of West Columbia

A boil water advisory is in effect in West Columbia as of November 13, 2026 (3:58 p.m.) for:

105–225 Coronado Road

Elmonte Circle

Vista Way

Carlsbad Court

If you live in these areas and have low pressure, cloudy water, or sediment, you should:

Boil tap water for at least 1 full minute before drinking or cooking.

before drinking or cooking. Do not use ice made from water that was not boiled.

made from water that was not boiled. If you see sediment, run the water until it’s clear, then keep boiling it for 1 minute before use.

This advisory stays in place until the City lifts it.

For questions or to report issues, call 803-791-1880 (City Hall 8:30 a.m.–5:00 p.m., Mon–Fri; after hours, weekends, and holidays use the same number for the After Hours Answering Service).