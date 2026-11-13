West Columbia has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like warehouse or production work and don’t mind staying active on your feet.

Below are several manufacturing and warehouse roles hiring in West Columbia, SC.

Employer: Federal Express Corporation (FedEx)

Federal Express Corporation (FedEx) Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time , evening shift

, evening shift Pay: $18.41/hour

Move and stack packages, help build and break down freight pallets, and operate equipment in a busy warehouse setting. No experience or formal education required, but you must lift 50+ lbs, have a valid driver’s license, pass a drug test, and work Mon–Fri, ~6 PM–12 AM.

Employer: XPO

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Likely full-time (dock/warehouse)

Likely (dock/warehouse) Pay: Starts at $22.27/hour

Run a forklift on the dock, loading and unloading trailers and scanning freight. Must be 18+, able to lift 50–70+ lbs, and work varied shifts (days, evenings, nights, weekends). Comes with health insurance day one, PTO, paid holidays, 401(k) with match, and more.

Employer: Palmetto State Armory LLC

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Hands-on role assembling AR-15 uppers, hammering taper pins, and checking parts for defects in a manufacturing warehouse. Requires a high school diploma or GED, comfort with basic hand tools, strong attention to detail, and being 18+; overtime and some evenings/weekends may be needed.

If one of these fits you, click through, skim the full posting, and get that application in while they’re still hiring.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.