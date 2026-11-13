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🔧 West Columbia SC Maintenance Jobs with Multiple Openings
West Columbia has some solid hands-on jobs right now, especially if you like keeping buildings and properties in top shape.
Here are a few strong picks in Building & Grounds Maintenance this week:
Operating Engineer
Employer: Cushman & Wakefield
Location: West Columbia, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: $28.05 – $33.00 per hour
Keep commercial buildings running smoothly by maintaining HVAC, electrical, plumbing, and mechanical systems. Good fit if you have 5+ years of building systems experience and like varied work, from preventive maintenance to emergency calls, with a full corporate benefits package.
Intensive Unit Janitorial Services Technician (7AM–3PM)
Employer: GRACEFUL JANITORIAL
Location: West Columbia, SC
Type: Full-time
Pay: From $20.00 per hour
Clean and sanitize an intensive behavioral health unit, focusing on patient rooms, restrooms, and common areas. Best for someone 21+ with strong emotional control, who can stay calm, professional, and dependable in a challenging but meaningful healthcare setting.
Property Operations Technician
Employer: 10 Federal Partners (10 Federal Storage)
Location: West Columbia, SC (route-based)
Type: Part-time (set weekly schedule, daytime)
Pay: Not listed
Route between self-storage properties to handle light repairs, grounds upkeep, unit cleanouts, and vendor coordination. Great if you like working independently, outdoors, and want a non-customer-facing role with driving, basic maintenance, and flexible part-time hours.
If one of these sounds right, click through, skim the details, and apply soon so you’re in the first batch they review.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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