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🔧 West Columbia Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings
West Columbia has steady demand for people who keep buildings running, clean, and comfortable. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing results right away.
HVAC Service Technician
- Employer: State Mechanical Heating & Air
- Location: West Columbia, SC (in person)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: $50,000 – $100,000 per year
Install, maintain, and repair HVAC systems in homes and businesses. You’ll use your mechanical skills, drive a company vehicle to jobs, and work both independently and with a team. Apply in person at 1206 Sox Street, West Columbia, SC 29169, between 10am–3pm.
Bilingual Area Route Manager (Vehicle Provided)
- Employer: McLemore Building Maintenance
- Location: West Columbia, SC (travel to multiple sites)
- Type: Full-time
- Pay: Not listed
Lead cleaning crews across different accounts, support project managers, and keep customers happy and sites safe. A company vehicle is provided, and Spanish is preferred. You’ll supervise, train, and inspect sites, and need to be flexible with hours and locations.
Janitorial Services Technician – 7AM–3PM
- Employer: GRACEFUL JANITORIAL
- Location: West Columbia, SC (inpatient behavioral-health facility)
- Type: Part-time
- Hours: Monday–Friday, 7AM–3PM
- Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour
Keep a healthcare facility clean, safe, and stocked—sweeping, mopping, disinfecting rooms, and handling trash and supplies. You’ll need to pass a background check and drug screening and be comfortable working around patients in a behavioral-health setting.
If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.
Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.
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