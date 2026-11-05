🔧 West Columbia Building & Grounds Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Columbia has steady demand for people who keep buildings running, clean, and comfortable. Here are a few solid options if you like hands-on work and seeing results right away.

Employer: State Mechanical Heating & Air

State Mechanical Heating & Air Location: West Columbia, SC (in person)

(in person) Type: Full-time

Pay: $50,000 – $100,000 per year

Install, maintain, and repair HVAC systems in homes and businesses. You’ll use your mechanical skills, drive a company vehicle to jobs, and work both independently and with a team. Apply in person at 1206 Sox Street, West Columbia, SC 29169, between 10am–3pm.

Employer: McLemore Building Maintenance

McLemore Building Maintenance Location: West Columbia, SC (travel to multiple sites)

(travel to multiple sites) Type: Full-time

Pay: Not listed

Lead cleaning crews across different accounts, support project managers, and keep customers happy and sites safe. A company vehicle is provided, and Spanish is preferred. You’ll supervise, train, and inspect sites, and need to be flexible with hours and locations.

Employer: GRACEFUL JANITORIAL

Location: West Columbia, SC (inpatient behavioral-health facility)

(inpatient behavioral-health facility) Type: Part-time

Hours: Monday–Friday, 7AM–3PM

Pay: $17.00 – $19.00 per hour

Keep a healthcare facility clean, safe, and stocked—sweeping, mopping, disinfecting rooms, and handling trash and supplies. You’ll need to pass a background check and drug screening and be comfortable working around patients in a behavioral-health setting.

If one of these fits your skills, don’t wait—click through, read the full posting, and apply while the roles are still open.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.