🚚 West Columbia SC Supply Chain Jobs With Multiple Openings

West Columbia’s logistics scene is busy right now, with solid options whether you like hands-on warehouse work or coordinating packages and mail. Here are a few strong picks hiring in West Columbia, SC.

Employer: SPS

SPS Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: Not listed

This role keeps the mailroom and shipping operations running smoothly—handling inbound/outbound mail, packages, inventory, and tracking. Good fit if you’re organized, detail-focused, and like a mix of customer service and hands-on logistics work, with strong benefits and growth paths.

Employer: UPS

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Part-time, Permanent

Salary: Not listed

Lead daily package dispatch, help plan routes, and solve service issues for a major Fortune Global 500 carrier. Ideal if you want leadership experience in operations and enjoy problem-solving in a fast-moving package center.

Employer: U.S. Venture, Inc. (U.S. AutoForce)

Location: West Columbia, SC

Type: Full-time

Salary: From $19/hr, weekly pay

Load and move tires and auto parts using forklifts and pickers in a busy warehouse, Monday–Friday early shift with some Saturday rotation. Comes with day-one healthcare, bonuses, 401(k) with match, paid time off, and on-the-job training if you like physical work and steady hours.

If one of these feels close but not perfect, click through anyway—each employer often has more roles nearby once you’re on their site.

Please note: Job listings change quickly. Some positions listed here may have already been filled, and links may no longer be active. Contact the employer or visit the official website directly for the most up-to-date information.